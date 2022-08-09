  • Menu
PM Modi recalls sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain on day of Ashura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recalled the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain on the day of Ashura.

The prime minister said that Hazrat Imam Hussain is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice.


In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today is a day to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). He is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice.

"He also placed great importance on equality and brotherhood."

