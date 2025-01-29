PM Modi reiterates AAP’da attack at poll rally, says ‘Delhi wants double-engine government’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as Congress party and accused them of ruining two generations of the capital over past 25 years.

Addressing a poll rally in North-East Delhi, PM Modi urged the people to vote for a BJP-led double-engine government in the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.

Criticising both Congress and AAP, PM Modi said, "You have seen the first 14 years of twenty-first century under Congress, and then you gave 11 years to the 'AAPda' government, yet Delhi's problems remain the same. In 25 years, these two parties have destroyed two generations."

He urged voters to give the BJP a chance. "You did not give me the opportunity to work for you in the last 25 years. You have seen Congress and AAPda for 25 years; now, give the lotus a chance. Just like the head of a family takes care of his loved ones, I will take care of you. The BJP’s track record shows that we deliver on our promises," he asserted.

Assuring swift action on BJP's election promises, PM Modi declared, "After February 8, the BJP government in Delhi will fulfill all its promises in a time-bound manner. This is 'Modi ki Guarantee'. Today, 'Modi ki Guarantee' means the guarantee of completion of all guarantees."

He promised to bring relief to Delhi's residents by addressing key issues.

"Delhi wants a government that builds homes for the poor, modernises the city, ensures water supply to every household, and frees them from tanker mafias. That is why the entire Delhi is today saying, 'AAPda jaayegi, BJP aayegi' (AAPda will go, BJP will come)," he added.

Highlighting the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, PM Modi said, "Every citizen is working towards making India a developed nation. For that, it is crucial that the capital city becomes a model of development. But looking at the condition of Delhi today, do you think it can achieve that? I don't even need to say anything; Delhiites themselves express their suffering every day."

Addressing the massive rally in Ghonda constituency, PM Modi also expressed grief over the Maha Kumbh stampede.

"We lost some beautiful souls in today's incident, and some were critically injured. I offer my sympathies to the affected families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

The Prime Minister assured that he is in constant touch with Uttar Pradesh govt and that the 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh has now resumed as normal.

In a heartfelt moment at the rally, BJP candidate from Patparganj Assembly, Ravinder Singh Negi, touched PM Modi's feet, and in response, the Prime Minister did the same, winning the crowd's applause.

Thanking the massive gathering, PM Modi said, "This sight reflects the mood of Delhi and the message of its mandate. Delhi is changing. Fake promises will no longer work. The loot and lies will not continue. The people of Delhi want a double-engine BJP government that ensures both the welfare of the poor and the development of the city."