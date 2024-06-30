PM Modi releases three books on life & journey of former VP Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released three books on the life and journey of former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on the eve of his 75th birthday via video conferencing.

The books released by the Prime Minister include the biography of the former Vice President titled “Venkaiah Naidu – Life in Service” authored by S Nagesh Kumar, former Resident Editor of The Hindu, Hyderabad edition; “Celebrating Bharat – The Mission and Message of M Venkaiah Naidu as 13th Vice President of India”, a Photo chronicle compiled by Dr I.V. Subba Rao, Former Secretary to Vice-President of India; and Pictorial biography in Telugu titled “Mahaneta – Life and Journey of M. Venkaiah Naidu” authored by Sanjay Kishore.

PM Modi noted that M. Venkaiah Naidu will be completing 75 years on July 1 and said, “These 75 years have been extraordinary and it encompasses magnificent stopovers.”

Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu's wisdom and passion for the country's progress is widely admired. https://t.co/MdfATwVa4f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2024

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that these books will become a source of inspiration for the people while also illuminating the correct path to serving the nation.

He said he had the opportunity to work with the former Vice President for a long period.

“One can imagine the wealth of experience a person hailing from a small village may have gathered while holding such significant posts. Even I learned a lot from Venkaiah ji,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that the life of Venkaiah Naidu is a perfect glimpse of the amalgamation of ideas, vision and personality.

He also expressed happiness about the current state of BJP and Jana Sangh in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as compared to how it was decades ago without any strong foundation.

“Despite such lacunae, Naidu strived in his role as an ABVP Karyakarta with the ideology of ‘Nation First’ and had made up his mind to achieve something for the nation,” the Prime Minister said.

He also lauded Naidu for his fighting tooth and nail against the Emergency, which was imposed 50 years ago in the nation, despite being imprisoned for about 17 months.

PM Modi said that Naidu was one such braveheart who was tried and tested during the wrath of Emergency and that is the reason he considers Naidu as a true friend.

PM Modi said that Naidu also proved himself when he got the opportunity to become a part of the Vajpayee government where he chose to become the Union Minister for Rural Development.

“Naidu ji wanted to serve the villages, the poor and the farmers,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the former Vice President also worked as a Union Minister during his first term for urban development and lauded his commitment and vision for modern Indian cities.

Praising the former Vice President’s soft mild-mannerism, eloquence and wit, the Prime Minister recalled that no one can match Venkaiah Naidu’s level of wit, spontaneity, quick counters and one-liners.

PM Modi also recalled the slogan coined by Naidu during the formation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s coalition government, “Ek haath mein BJP ka jhanda, aur dusre haath mein NDA ka agenda” (Party’s flag in one hand and the National Democratic Alliance’s agenda in the other).

In 2014, the former Vice President also introduced the acronym ‘Making of Developed India’ for M.O.D.I. The Prime Minister said he was surprised by Venkaiah’s ruminations, compelling him to praise his style in the Rajya Sabha once where he said that there is depth, seriousness, vision, beat, bounce and wisdom in the former Vice President’s words.

The Prime Minister also hailed the positive environment created by Naidu during his tenure as Speaker of the Rajya Sabha and highlighted the various important decisions taken by the House.

Recalling the introduction of the bill to revoke Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha before being tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister lauded Naidu’s experienced leadership in the passage of such a sensitive bill while maintaining the decorum of the House. The Prime Minister wished a long, active and healthy life for Naidu.

PM Modi also threw light on the emotional side of Venkaiah’s nature and informed that he never let adversities affect his decision-making.

He also highlighted his simple way of living and his special ways of keeping in touch with people. PM Modi also recalled spending time at Venkaiah’s residence during festivities.

The Prime Minister concluded his address by reminiscing and reciting a few lines of a poem which he had dedicated to Naidu in the Rajya Sabha once.

PM Modi once again congratulated and wished the former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on completing 75 years of his life’s journey.

PM Modi also expressed confidence that a Developed India (Viksit Bharat) would be celebrating its “century of freedom” in 2047 while Naidu would be celebrating his centennial milestone.