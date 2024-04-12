PM Modi reviews on heatwave conditions across country, gives directions to officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level review meeting to address the issue of heatwaves expected to hit the country this year. With extreme temperatures predicted for the upcoming months, Modi stressed the importance of coordination between all ministries at the central, state, and district levels.

During the meeting, officials informed Modi about the possibility of severe heatwaves in various parts of the country from April to June. The Prime Minister reviewed the availability of essential resources such as medicines, ice packs, oral rehydration solution (ORS), and drinking water to tackle the heatwave effectively.

"2024 is expected to witness higher temperatures than usual. With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for this year, it is crucial to ensure that guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and National Disaster Management Authority are translated into regional languages for wider accessibility," the announcement stated.

Modi emphasized the importance of proactive measures to mitigate the impact of the heatwave and urged all concerned authorities to work together to ensure the safety and well-being of the public. As the country braces for extreme temperatures, the government is taking steps to ensure preparedness and response to potential heat-related challenges.