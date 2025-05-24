PM Modi Shares Warm Moments With Opposition CMs at NITI Aayog Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was observed interacting amicably with a number of chief ministers from states that are run by the opposition during the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, which was held in New Delhi on Saturday. This was a rare instance of bipartisan unity.

Images and videos of PM Modi interacting with leaders of the INDIA bloc, including handshakes, grins, and discussions, have gone popular on social media following the high-level summit. Chief Ministers M.K. Stalin of Tamil Nadu, Revanth Reddy of Telangana, Bhagwant Mann of Punjab, Hemant Soren of Jharkhand, and N. Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh were among those in attendance.

In one widely circulated photo, PM Modi was seen shaking hands with Revanth Reddy of Telangana, while Hemant Soren of Jharkhand and Bhagwant Mann of Punjab stood next to them. The Prime Minister was seen in another photo having a light conversation with Chandrababu Naidu and M.K. Stalin over tea.

Notable absentees despite the spirit of dialogue were significant opposition voices from the south, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The subject of the gathering, which included senior Union ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and chief ministers, was "Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047." A common goal of making India a developed country by the time it celebrates its 100th anniversary of independence was highlighted in the agenda.

During his speech to the council, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need of cooperative federalism. The pace of progress must be accelerated. According to a tweet by NITI Aayog on X (previously Twitter), he stated that "no goal is impossible if the Center and all the States come together and work like Team India."

In addition, it was the first significant meeting the Prime Minister had with state leaders after Operation Sindoor, laying the groundwork for a renewed effort for collaborative government in a contentious political environment.

The highest authority for coordinating policies between the federal government and the states is still the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, which is chaired by Prime Minister Modi.