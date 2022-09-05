PM Modi spreading fear & hatred: Rahul

New Delhi: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress rally here, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused him of weakening the country by spreading 'fear and hatred' and said the Opposition parties will together defeat the BJP-RSS ideology that ''divides' the country.

Since the BJP government has come to power, there is pressure on institutions such as the media, judiciary, and Election Commission, and the government is undermining them, Gandhi alleged as the Congress party stepped up its offensive against the Modi dispensation.

The massive 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at Ramlila Maidan here, intended to corner the Modi government over price rise and unemployment as well as to galvanise the party's rank and file, also saw Congress workers who gathered here from across the country raising slogans for Rahul Gandhi to take over the party leadership once again.

"This is a battle of ideologies, and the Congress ideology and all other Opposition parties will together defeat the BJP and RSS ideology," Gandhi said.

In his no-holds-barred attack on the Prime Minister, the Congress leader said while Modi wants to "benefit big businessmen by dividing the country", the Congress ideology stands for providing equal benefits to all, especially the poor and the downtrodden.

"Narendra Modi is taking India backwards. Narendra Modi ji is spreading hatred and fear... This will benefit the country's enemies, it will benefit China, it will benefit Pakistan but not India. The more hatred, anger and fear is spread in India, the more it will be weakened," Gandhi said.

He alleged that Modi was working 24 hours to benefit two big industrialists, who, in turn, were working for the Prime Minister. "On one side there is control over the media and on the other, there is control over the Prime Minister," he alleged.

"I can guarantee that Narendra Modi cannot be the prime minister without these two big industrialists, and neither can he be the PM without the media's support. India's institutions - be it the media, the judiciary, Election Commission - all are being attacked and undermined by the government and there is pressure on them," he alleged.

Under PM Modi, he said, two Indias are being created, one which belongs to the poor where no dream could be accomplished, and the other of a few big businessmen where every dream can be achieved.

Talking about his questioning in the National Herald case, Gandhi alleged, "Anyone be it an activist or an Opposition leader. They are attacked when they criticise this government."

"I was made to sit for 55 hrs at the ED office but want to tell the PM, I am not scared of your ED (Enforcement Directorate) even if you make me sit for 500 hours."

BJP mocks Cong rally

The ruling BJP mocked the Congress rally as "Rahul Gandhi relaunch 4.0", saying no one wants to lead the party, and claimed it was an attempt to save the Gandhi family.

It also took a dig at him over his slip of tongue during the rally speech, saying he doesn't even know whether flour is solid or liquid.

While comparing the prices under the UPA and the NDA, Gandhi said flour which was earlier "Rs 22 per litre is now Rs 40 per litre". He immediately corrected it to kilograms.

Hitting back at Gandhi over his remarks that the BJP and the RSS are spreading hatred and anger in the country, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Actually it was his speech which was full of hatred and anger."

"In the National Herald case of Rs 5,000 crore, Rahul and Sonia are out on bail, investigation is going on. Those who are corrupt and who used to think that corruption is their birthright are today scared. Because of this fear, hatred and anger were reflected in his speech," he added.