PM Modi targets CM KCR’s family in Bhopal
Highlights
Asks people to vote for BJP in order to avoid the dynasty politics
Bhopal: In a direct attack on Telangana Chief Minister KCR's family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly criticized him. He aksoed the people to vote for BRS if they want KCR’s daughter to be benefited or vote for BJP if your family wants to get benefits.
He criticised the family rule while addressing a meeting held in Bhopal. Modi's comments gained importance at a time when the opposition was criticising the Central government for favoring Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam.
