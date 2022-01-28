PM Modi thanks Zambian President for R-Day greetings, says 'India greatly values its friendship'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema for his greetings on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day on January 26. "Thank you, President @HHichilema for your greetings! India greatly values its friendship and development partnership with the Republic of Zambia," PM Modi tweeted.

Extending greetings, the Zambian President said that he joined the people of India in celebrating 73 years since their adoption of the Indian Constitution and the establishment of their Republic. "We join @narendramodi and the people of India in celebrating 73 years since their adoption of the Indian Constitution and the establishment of their Republic," Hakainde Hichilema said in a Tweet.



The celebrations this year are special as Indian Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" across the country. To mark the occasion, the Indian Ministry of Defence has conceptualized a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath, New Delhi on January 26 and the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year in India. This year, the celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day.