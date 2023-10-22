PM Modi to address election rally in Mizoram on Oct 30

Top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and national President J. P. Nadda will soon join the campaign for the November 7 assembly elections to be held in Mizoram.

BJP's Mizoram state President Vanlalhmuaka said that the Prime Minister is likely to visit the state and would address an election rally in Mamit town on October 30 to campaign for BJP candidates.

“We have received the PM's tentative schedule of his proposed visit to Mizoram. Expecting the final tour programme soon,” the BJP leader told IANS.

He said that Shah, Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha are among the star campaigners of the saffron party.

Rijiju, who has been appointed as BJP’s election in-charge for Mizoram, has already addressed a few election meetings in Mizoram.

The BJP has fielded candidates in 23 seats with a special focus on linguistic minority inhabited areas, especially where the Reang and Chakma tribal community people are in reasonable numbers in the voters’ list.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Altogether, 174 candidates, including 16 women are in the fray.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress have fielded candidates in 40 seats each while Aam Aadmi Party in four seats and 27 independent candidates are also in the electoral battle.