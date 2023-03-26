PM Modi To Address Mann Ki Baat Today

At 11 a.m. on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on the 99th episode of his monthly radio show, "Mann Ki Baat." This will be his third speech to the country delivered via radio this year. PM Modi invited people to listen to his monthly radio address to the country, "Mann Ki Baat," through a tweet.



The PM stated that many nations around the world are drawn to India's UPI in the final "Mann Ki Baat" episode, which aired on February 26. The UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system and the e-Sanjeevani App were cited by Modi as shining examples of the strength of Digital India in the 98th episode.

Modi praised the eSanjeevani software, which is used for teleconsultation, and claimed that India had observed how the tool had proven to be a great help to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic. He continued that this is a shining example of the power of Digital India.