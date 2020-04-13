PM Modi To Address The Nation At 10 AM Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 10 AM on Tuesday. The Prime Minister's Office put out a tweet on Monday to this effect.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 13, 2020

This will be PM Modi's fourth address to the nation after the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. On earlier occasions, Prime Minister Modi asked his fellow countrymen to observe Janata curfew on March 22 and clap for five minutes as an expression of gratitude to frontline COVID warriors. In his second appearance on March 24, Prime Minister Modi announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown and described it as a necessary and inconvenient step which had to be taken in view of the potential risk of transmission of the pandemic.



When PM Modi appeared next, he asked Indians to light a lamp or shine a torch on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes, as an expression of solidarity. PM Modi's scheduled address at 10 am on Tuesday comes in the wake of a lot of speculation on the extension of the lockdown measures and the manner in which the second phase would be implemented.

It is widely being speculated that the second phase of the lockdown would be calibrated with exemptions to some more sectors including agriculture and selected industries.