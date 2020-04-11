PM Modi to decide on lockdown tomorrow, may extend by two weeks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will decide on the extension of lockdown on Sunday when he will address the nation. However, some relaxations will be announced in order to protect the Indian economy.

On Saturday, the majority of state chief ministers have pitched out to extend the lockdown during a video-conference with the Prime Minister. Following the opinion of the chief ministers, the union government is planning to extend the lockdown. However, it will be announced PM Narendra Modi tomorrow.

PM Modi also said that it is very crucial to concentrate on the safety of people and the country's fight against coronavirus will be strengthened as long as every citizen follows the instructions of the government and fulfil their responsibilities.

Lockdown and social distancing are very important and most of the people followed this by confining themselves to their homes, said the prime minister.

The prime minister hinted at the extending lockdown but with some relaxation. He said that the lockdown across the country cannot be lifted at a time as the number of containment clusters has crossed 284 in the country.

However, the union government will come up with new guidelines for the lockdown and announce it tomorrow while addressing the nation.