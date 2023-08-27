PM Modi to distribute over 51K appointment letters under Rozgar Mela

Live
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments on Monday via video conferencing.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments on Monday via video conferencing.
He will also address the appointees on the occasion, the PMO said in a comunique.
The Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country. Through this event, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is recruiting personnel in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) including, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
"The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the various positions such as Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (General Duty) and Non–General Duty Cadre Posts in various organisations under the MHA," the PMO said.
The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfillment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation, the statement said.
It said that this is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.
"The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 673 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format," the PMO said.