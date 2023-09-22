PM Modi to inaugurate, address international lawyers conference tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘International Lawyers’ Conference 2023’ at Vigyan Bhawan here on Saturday and will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The conference is being organised by the Bar Council of India on the theme ‘Emerging Challenges in Justice Delivery System’ on September 23 - 24.

It has been organised to serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue and discussion on various legal topics of national and international importance, foster exchange of ideas and experiences, and strengthen international cooperation and understanding on legal issues.

The conference, which is being organised for the first time in the country, will discuss topics such as emerging legal trends, challenges in cross-border litigation, legal technology and environmental law among others, official sources said.

The programme will witness the participation of distinguished judges, legal professionals, and leaders of the global legal fraternity.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Varanasi on Saturday.