100 MW pumped storage hydel project at Jawahar Khani soon

Khammam : Takinga step towards enhancing energy efficiency, the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has proposed a 100-megawatt pumped storage hydroelectric project at the Jawahar Khani opencast mine in Yellandu mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The project, currently under investigation by Tata Consultancy, aims to assess both the costs and benefits of implementing hydropower. The consultancy will also estimate the cost and output capacity of solar power plants, as well as the pumped storage hydroelectric projects. According to SCCL officials, the plan involves constructing a cement reservoir to store water on a bund, which will be filled with mine water during the day using solar energy. The water will be discharged back into the mine to produce hydroelectric power at night.



According to the officials, water travels from the reservoir to the mines at evening peak electricity demand, when it passes through reversible turbines to produce electricity. This procedure creates an effective energy storage system with quick response times.



In the event that the pumped storage hydride project is successful, Singareni will be able to produce power at a reasonable price at night. “Discoms won’t be a source of electricity for people any longer, according to the officials. This eliminates the requirement for the corporation to run its mine at night using thermal power. The corporation will save a tonne of money as a result,” officials stated.



Pumped storage hydropower, which stores excess energy during surpluses and releases it when needed, functions as a bridge, according to the officials, who stated that it is emerging as a dependable and adaptable technology with the ability to build a sustainable energy future. By maximising the use of renewable energy, this advances the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy mix.



Pumped storage hydropower (PSH) is emerging as a reliable and flexible technology, crucial for building a sustainable energy future. It is considered more efficient and cost-effective than battery storage, with an energy conversion rate often exceeding 80%. It is also known for its reliability and durability, with a minimal environmental footprint, making it suitable for various environments due to its scalability and versatility.

