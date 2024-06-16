Maitri Group chairman extends support to cameraman

Karimnagar : Maitri Group Chairman Kotha Jayapal Reddy stood by Maitri channel cameraman Vadluri Naresh by showing his generosity through paying the hospital bill of Naresh, who was seriously injured in an accident at Thigalaguttapally on June 1 while returning home from Karimnagar.

Naresh was being treated at Rene Hospital. Reddy reassured the former’s family that he was there by paying the lion’s share of the hospital bill as, being a poor family, Naresh’s family was unable to pay the bill which totaled to Rs 4 lakh.

Notably, Union Home Minister Bandi Sanjay provided Rs 1 Lakh. On the other hand, Congress leader Meneni Rohith Rao deposited Rs 20,000; TNGO leaders Rs 10,000, and cameramen and photographers deposited Rs 25,000 and handed it over to the family members for expenses.

When Naresh was discharged on Saturday, the remaining amount of Rs 1.76 lakh was paid by Jayapal Reddy. Jayapal Reddy who is in Dubai spoke Naresh and his family members through phone. He assured that he will be there in the future as well. With this, the cameraman Naresh and the family members expressed their happiness and thanked Jayapal Reddy.

