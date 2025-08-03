PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru's Yellow Line Metro on Aug 10

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Sunday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will will visit Bengaluru and inaugurate the Yellow Line Metro on August 10.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Metro Phase-3, he said.

In a post on 'X', Surya said, "Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi Ji's visit to Bengaluru on August 10 will be a landmark moment for Bengaluru South.

He will not only inaugurate the long-awaited Yellow Line Metro operations but also lay the foundation stone for Metro Phase 3 - a project that received Cabinet approval within the first 100 days of his third term."

He said the Yellow Line will cater to close to eight lakh riders and the 'infamous Silk Board jam' will be addressed greatly. Public transport is the only option to reduce traffic congestion.

"Together, these projects will benefit nearly 25 lakh people in Bengaluru South," he said.

The MP said by inaugurating it on August 10, the Yellow Line Metro project would meet the August 15 deadline.

Surya said this could happen because of Modi's personal insistence that this must be open to public without any further delay.

Surya, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president, quoted Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who said on 'X', "I am pleased to announce that the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India has kindly agreed to inaugurate 19.15 km Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra of Bangaluru metro with 16 stations at the cost of Rs 5,056.99 crore and lay the foundation stone of 44.65 km of Bangalore phase-3 at the cost of Rs 15,611 Crore on 10th August 2025."

Surya had staged a demonstration to open the Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro Rail project recently.