PM Modi to launch key infrastructure projects in Haryana on Ambedkar Jayanti

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on Monday to mark Ambedkar Jayanti and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several major development projects aimed at enhancing the state's infrastructure and connectivity.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will begin his visit in Hisar at around 10:15 a.m., where he will flag off the first commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya and lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building at Maharaja Agrasen Airport.

The terminal project, valued at over Rs 410 crore, will include a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, a cargo terminal, and an air traffic control building.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Tomorrow, on Ambedkar Jayanti, the day will be dedicated to Haryana's development journey. At around 10:15 in the morning, I will inaugurate commercial flights between Hisar-Ayodhya and lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building of the airport. In the afternoon, there is a program related to many projects in Yamuna Nagar as well."

The introduction of scheduled flights from Hisar -- twice weekly to Ayodhya and thrice weekly to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh -- marks a significant milestone in Haryana's aviation connectivity.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also address a public meeting in Hisar before heading to Yamuna Nagar at around 12:30 p.m. There, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of additional development projects and interact with the public.

Underscoring the Centre's commitment to expanding power infrastructure and ensuring last-mile electricity delivery, the PMO statement said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for an 800 MW thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant in Yamuna Nagar.

The Rs 8,470 crore project will be spread over 233 acres and is expected to significantly improve Haryana's energy security and power supply reliability.

Furthering the GOBARDhan initiative (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan), the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a Compressed Biogas Plant in Mukarabpur, Yamuna Nagar.

With an annual production capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes, the plant will promote organic waste management, clean energy generation, and environmental conservation.

In addition, PM Modi will inaugurate the Rewari Bypass project, a 14.4 km stretch developed at a cost of Rs 1,070 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

This infrastructure boost will help decongest Rewari City, cut travel time between Delhi and Narnaul by approximately one hour, and foster economic and social activity in the region.