PM Modi to lay foundation stone for NTPC’s Rs 1.85 lakh cr Green Hydrogen Hub Project near Vizag

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for NTPC’s state-of-the-art Green Hydrogen Hub Project at Pudimadaka near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday (Jan 8), being set up with an investment of Rs 1.85 lakh crore as part of the Government’s big push to clean energy.

The project being implemented by NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) is the first Green Hydrogen hub under the National Green Hydrogen Mission aimed at enabling India to achieve a net zero emission target.

The project aims to generate over 57,000 jobs, thereby significantly contributing to the local economy and showcasing Andhra Pradesh’s role as a key player in the global green energy landscape. Furthermore, this will contribute substantially to achieving India's non-fossil energy capacity target of 500 GW by 2030, according to a statement.

The NGEL Green Hydrogen Hub project will include investment in 20 GW renewable energy capacities, making it one of India’s largest integrated green hydrogen production facilities with a capacity of producing 1500 TPD Green Hydrogen and 7500 TPD Green Hydrogen derivatives (including Green Methanol, Green Urea and Sustainable Aviation Fuel), primarily targeting the export market.

Spread over 1600 acres, this project will include the development of a manufacturing facility, a green chemical zone, a chemical storage terminal, port infrastructure, a transmission corridor, a 7 GW substation, an 80 MLD desalination plant, an effluent treatment plant, and other facilities, making it a comprehensive operational framework which shall be completed by 2032.

Besides playing a key role in India’s quest for energy independence, this project will help drive decarbonisation across major sectors and strengthen the country’s Net Zero goals, the statement said.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to attract over Rs 8 lakh crore in investments which is expected to create 6,00,000 jobs by 2030. The mission could reduce fossil fuel imports by Rs 1 lakh crore and cut carbon emissions by 5 MMT by 2030.