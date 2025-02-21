Live
PM Modi to Release 19th PM-KISAN Instalment on Feb 24 in Bihar
PM Modi will release the 19th PM-KISAN instalment on Feb 24, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, providing Rs 2,000 to eligible farmers via direct bank transfer.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on February 24. The funds will be mtransferred directly to eligible farmers’ bank accounts during his visit to Bhagalpur, Bihar, as per information on the PM-KISAN official portal.
PM-KISAN provides financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmer families. The amount is distributed in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each, credited every four months. The scheme defines a farmer family as comprising a husband, wife, and minor children. Payments are made through direct bank transfers to beneficiaries.
The 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme was released on October 5, 2024, from Washim, Maharashtra. The initiative continues to provide financial support to landholding farmers, reducing financial distress and aiding agricultural development.
To receive instalments under the scheme, farmers must complete the eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process.
The following options are available for eKYC verification:
1. OTP-based eKYC: Available on the PM-KISAN portal and mobile app.
2. Biometric eKYC: Can be completed at Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendras (SSKs).
3. Face Authentication eKYC: Accessible through the PM-KISAN mobile application.
The PM-KISAN website highlights that eKYC is mandatory for all registered farmers, and those yet to complete the process must do so to continue receiving payments.
Checking PM-KISAN Beneficiary Status
Farmers can verify their payment status through the PM-KISAN website by following these steps:
1. Visit PM-KISAN official website.
2. Click on the “Beneficiary Status” section.
3. Enter the Aadhaar number or bank account details.
4. Click “Get Data” to view payment details.
Farmers who are no longer eligible or wish to surrender their benefits can follow these steps:
1. Access the “Voluntary Surrender of PM-KISAN Benefits” section on the official website.
2. Enter the registration number and captcha code to generate an OTP.
3. Confirm the surrender request by entering the OTP.
4. After confirmation, future payments will be discontinued.
Exclusion Criteria: Who Is Not Eligible?
Certain categories of individuals are excluded from receiving PM-KISAN benefits, including:
- Institutional landholders.
- Individuals holding or having held constitutional posts.
- Current and former ministers, MPs, MLAs, and municipal mayors.
- Government employees (excluding Group D/Multi-Tasking Staff).
- Retired pensioners with a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 or more (excluding Group D/Multi-Tasking Staff).
- Individuals who paid income tax in the last financial year.