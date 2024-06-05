PM Modi to take Oath on Saturday ?

New Delhi: NDA alliance partners are likely to meet the President of India Dr Draupadi Murmu soon and will urge her to invite the BJP led NDA government to form the government.

According to sources, the BJP Parliamentary Party will meet in New Delhi on Friday to elect Modi as their leader. Modi is likely to take oath on Saturday.

Earlier, senior leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliberate on the details of the new government on Wednesday.

Among those who attended the meeting were TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan are among those who are expected to attend the meeting, where Modi and other senior BJP leaders will also be present. TDP, JD(U),

Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Prime Minister tendered his resignation along with the Union Council of Ministers. The President accepted the resignation and requested the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers… pic.twitter.com/1ZeSwQFU1y — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2024

Shinde-led Shiv Sena and LJP (Ram Vilas) have won 16, 12, seven and five seats respectively and will play a crucial role in government formation. Sources said NDA leaders are expected to formally repose their faith in Modi's leadership, and MPs of the coalition's constituents may meet in a couple of days to elect him as their leader.

Parties like TDP and JD(U) are expected to demand some key portfolios as their support will be crucial for government formation and survival. Modi is set for a record-equalling third term at the helm, though the new government is likely to be different in composition and character with a bigger share for the BJP's allies.

While the NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP, which won 240 seats, has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is critically dependent on its allies.