Just In
PM Modi to unveil power projects worth over Rs 16,200 crore in Gujarat
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on February 25 and inaugurate power projects worth Rs 16,200 crore in Kutch.
This initiative includes establishing a renewable energy park, laying transmission lines to facilitate power evacuation, and inauguring ten solar and wind power projects.
During his visit, the Prime Minister is expected to unveil a series of ambitious projects with a total investment of Rs 48,000 crore.
To expand access to premier medical education and healthcare services, the Prime Minister will unveil AIIMS campuses in Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Bhatinda, and Rae Bareli, marking a significant milestone in the nation's healthcare landscape.
The inauguration spree will commence with the AIIMS in Rajkot, constructed at a cost of Rs 1,195 crore.
PM Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation for a crucial Rs 19,000 crore crude pipeline project. This project will facilitate the transportation of crude oil from New Mundra to Panipat, significantly enhancing the nation's energy logistics.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several projects under the auspices of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Indian Railways.