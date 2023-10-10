PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand on Oct 12; to dedicate developmental projects to people

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on October 12, where he will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation and lay foundation stones of multiple development projects worth about Rs 4,200 crore in sectors like rural development, road, power, irrigation, drinking water, horticulture, education, health and disaster management, among others.

As per his itinerary, PM Modi will reach Jollingkong in Pithoragarh district at 8.30 a.m., where he will perform pooja and darshan at Parvati Kund.

He will also seek blessings from the holy Adi-Kailash at this place.

The area is well known for its spiritual importance and natural beauty.

Later, the Prime Minister will reach Gunji village in Pithoragarh at around 9.30 am, where he will interact with the local people and visit an exhibition highlighting local art and products. He will also interact with the personnel of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

At around 12 noon, PM Modi will reach Jageshwar in Almora district, where he will perform pooja and darshan at Jageshwar Dham.

Located at a height of about 6,200 feet, the Jageshwar Dham comprises about 224 stone temples.

After that, he will reach Pithoragarh at around 2.30 p.m., where he will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation, various developmental projects.