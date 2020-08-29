X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

PM Modi tweets greetings on Telugu Language Day

PM Modi tweets greetings on Telugu Language Day
x

PM Modi tweets greetings on Telugu Language Day

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted both in Telugu and in English on Saturday to extend his wishes on Telugu Language Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted both in Telugu and in English on Saturday to extend his wishes on Telugu Language Day.

"Today we appreciate all those who are making Telugu popular, especially among the youth. I also pay tributes to the great Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, whose thoughts, writings and social reform endeavours have left a lasting impact on generations," the Prime Minister tweeted.

A renowned Telugu writer Ramamurthy was one of the earliest modern linguists of the Telugu language during the British rule.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X