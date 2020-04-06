PM Modi: We Will Win The War Against Coronavirus Unitedly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to party workers on BJP's 40th foundation day, asserted that the country in its united fight against Coronavirus, would emerge victorious in the end. PM Modi referred to the great challenge that India was currently facing in the form of the coronavirus and exhorted BJP workers to rededicate ourselves to the service of the nation. They should reach out the poor and ensure no one goes hungry, he said.

PM Modi described Coronavirus as an assault by an unknown enemy and recounted some of the measures taken by the Union government in this regard including screening of international passengers, cancelling international flights and strengthening the medical infrastructure in the country. He said that this could be achieved through the help and cooperation of state governments in the country.

PM Modi once again emphasised the need to maintain social distancing. He asked BJP workers to distribute face masks. He observed that our resolve to fight the COVID-19 challenge was even greater now.

PM Modi commended the maturity shown by the people of India during the lockdown period.

The Prime Minister also hailed the overwhelming response of the people of the nation to his call to light lamps on Sunday night at 9 PM, as an expression of solidarity in the fight against Coronavirus. This collective expression of unity prepares for the difficult times ahead from which they would eventually emerge victorious, he said.

The ultimate mission of the people of the country is to achieve victory over our common enemy, Coronavirus, he pointed out.



PM Modi paid rich tributes to all those who worked for the growth of the BJP through four decades. He said that the party had grown from two members in Parliament during this period to 303 Lok Sabha members today.

PM Modi said that struggle, sacrifice and service were the cornerstones on which the BJP was founded. He recalled the services of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, among others, to the growth of the party.