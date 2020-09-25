PM Modi will address 75th session of UNGA on Saturday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. PM Modi will be the first speaker to address the General Assembly on Saturday. The time before the forenoon has been fixed for them.

PM Modi's main thrust stating India's priorities will be on further strengthening of counter-terrorism global action. India will also emphasize that the process of placing and excluding individuals and institutions in sanctions committees should be made more transparent. According to observers, India will also insist on playing an in-depth role in the UN peacekeeping mission.

This year, due to the Corona epidemic, the first record statements of leaders of various countries are being broadcast. In this episode, recorded statements of PM Modi will be broadcast on Saturday.

For the first time in the 75-year history of the United Nations, the heads of nations and governments have not arrived in New York for the General Assembly session due to the coronavirus epidemic, but rather have been sending and pre-recorded statements to various conferences and sessions Is being broadcast in the hall.

The general discussion has started from 22 September which will run till 29 September, in which 119 heads of state and 54 heads of governments will participate through already recorded statements. At the same time, till date, 70 to 80 nation heads used to participate in the general discussion by being present in person.