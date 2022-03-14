PM Modi wishes quick recovery to Obama after he tests positive for Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a quick recovery to former US President Barack Obama who has tested positive for COVID-19.





My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing. https://t.co/mCrUvXlsAp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2022



Obama had said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, though he is feeling relatively healthy.





I just tested positive for COVID. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.



It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

