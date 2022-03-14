  • Menu
PM Modi wishes quick recovery to Obama after he tests positive for Covid

Ive had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative, Obama tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a quick recovery to former US President Barack Obama who has tested positive for COVID-19.



''My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing,'' Modi tweeted.

Obama had said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, though he is feeling relatively healthy.


''I just tested positive for COVID. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,'' Obama tweeted.

