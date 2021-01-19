PM Modi's big announcement- Corona vaccine supply to neighboring countries will start from Tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a big announcement regarding the export of Corona vaccine. He said that the supply of Corona vaccine in neighboring countries will start from Tomorrow i.e Wednesday and will be followed in the coming days.

He said that India is honored as a long-term trusted partner in meeting the health needs of the global community.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that the Government of India has received requests for supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighboring and major partner countries. Supplies under Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will start from January 20.