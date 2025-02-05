  • Menu
PM Modi's Spiritual Experience at Sangam

PM Modis Spiritual Experience at Sangam
Highlights

After taking a sacred dip in the Sangam at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his experience on his official social media...

After taking a sacred dip in the Sangam at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his experience on his official social media account:



"Today, after bathing in the holy Sangam in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, I had the great fortune of performing Puja-Archana. Receiving the blessings of Maa Ganga has brought immense peace and satisfaction to my mind. I prayed for the happiness, prosperity, health, and well-being of all my fellow countrymen. Har-Har Gange!"

