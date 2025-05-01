PM Modi’s ‘super cabinet’ huddle over Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held key meetings with ministers of the Union Cabinet a week after 26 people were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Modi has initially chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security before presiding over a gathering of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

This was the second time the Cabinet Committee on Security, which comprises the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister, and External Affairs Minister, has met since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, it is the second Cabinet meeting that assumes significance. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs is known as the ‘super cabinet’ because it comprises of the top ministers of the Union Cabinet. The CCPA last met in 2019 following the Pulwama terror attack that saw India responding with the Balakot airstrike. Wednesday’s back-to-back Cabinet panel meets come a day after a high-level meeting was convened by the Prime Minister at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday, a week after 26 people – mostly tourists – were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Modi, at a meeting on Tuesday, granted the Indian Armed Forces “complete operational freedom” to respond to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, government sources said. The CCPA plays a vital role in reviewing and deciding on key political and economic issues of national importance.

In the past, the CCPA has convened during critical moments. One such meeting was held in February 2019 following the Pulwama terror attack, where the security situation was reviewed and strategies to counter terrorism were discussed. Days later, on February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force conducted air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot.