PM Narendra Modi crosses 60 million followers on Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crossed 60 million followers on Twitter on Sunday. The Prime Minister still remains the third most-followed leader on Twitter following former US President Barack Obama with120 million followers and present US President Donald Trump with 83 million followers.

At 60 million followers, PM Modi is also the most followed Indian on Twitter. However, he stands at the 15th place on the list of followed accounts on Twitter.



Prime Minister Modi has gained over 4 million followers since April 2020. PM Modi started using Twitter back in 2009 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. On the other side, PM Modi follows 2,354 people on Twitter.