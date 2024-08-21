PM Narendra Modi Embarks On Historic Visit To Poland And Ukraine To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Poland on Wednesday, where he is scheduled to engage in discussions with Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to enhance bilateral relations. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years.

The visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Poland.

In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi emphasized Poland's significance as a key economic partner in Central Europe and mentioned that he will also interact with the Indian community there.

"My visit to Poland coincides with the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic ties. Poland is an important economic partner in Central Europe, and our shared commitment to democracy and pluralism strengthens our relationship," he stated.

"I am eager to meet my friend, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and President Andrzej Duda, to further our partnership. I will also connect with the vibrant Indian community in Poland," he added.

Following his visit to Poland, PM Modi will travel to Ukraine on August 23 aboard the luxury 'Train Force One,' previously used by global leaders such as U.S. President Joe Biden. In Ukraine, PM Modi will hold discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This visit marks PM Modi's first trip to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

In his statement, PM Modi referred to Ukraine as a "friend" and "partner," expressing optimism for a return to peace and stability.

"From Poland, I will visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. I look forward to building on previous discussions with President Zelenskyy to strengthen bilateral cooperation and explore peaceful resolutions to the ongoing conflict," he said.

"As a friend and partner, we hope for the swift return of peace and stability to the region. I am confident this visit will further solidify our extensive contacts with both countries and lay the foundation for stronger, more vibrant relations in the future," he concluded.