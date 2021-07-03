PM Narendra Modi likely to rejig Cabinet by July 7

New Delhi: After many false indications, sources in the government say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to rejig his council of ministers and is looking at two windows of opportunity. One could open up as early as July 7 and the other after the monsoon session of Parliament.



A senior source in the government said a Cabinet reshuffle is the Prime Minister's prerogative as he has to consider various factors, like the pandemic and the forthcoming session of Parliament, which needs ministers well settled with their portfolios.

On June 30, Modi addressed his council of ministers and asked them to prepare facts and figures to counter charges made by the Opposition. "The comment could be an indication that the PM may go for a rejig after the session," the source said.