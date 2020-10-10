PM Narendra Modi to launch distribution of property cards under SVAMITVA Scheme tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the physical distribution of Property Cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme on Sunday, October 11, 2020, via video conferencing.

PM Modi in a tweet has said that tomorrow is going to bring a big positive change for rural India. The work of distribution of property cards will be launched at 11 am under the SVAMITVA Scheme. This scheme is going to be aa milestone in the lives of crores of Indians.





He said, this scheme will prove to be a milestone in the lives of crores of Indians. He said, under this scheme, Property Cards will be given to people of about 6.62 lakh villages of the country in a phased manner. Mr Modi said, villagers, will get an official document of ownership of their property, which will empower them. He said, through this, they will be able to avail many financial facilities including bank loans.

The launch will enable around one lakh property holders to download their Property Cards through the SMS link delivered on their mobile phones. This would be followed by the physical distribution of the Property Cards by the respective State governments. These beneficiaries are from 763 villages across six States including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and 2 from Karnataka. Beneficiaries from all these states except Maharashtra will receive the physical copies of the Property Cards within one day - Maharashtra has a system of recovering the nominal cost of Property Card, so it will take a month.

Benefit of the Scheme

This scheme by the government will pave a way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits. Also, this is the first time ever that such a large-scale exercise involving the most modern means of technology is being carried out to benefit millions of rural property owners.

About SVAMITVA

SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. It was launched by the Prime Minister on National Panchayati Raj Day, April 24, 2020. The scheme aims to provide the 'record of rights' to village household owners in rural areas and issue Property Cards.

The Scheme is being implemented across the country in a phased manner over four years (2020-2024) and would eventually cover around 6.62 lakh villages of the country. About 1 lakh villages in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka, and few border villages of Punjab & Rajasthan, along with the establishment of Continuous Operating System (CORS) stations' network across Punjab & Rajasthan, are being covered in the Pilot phase (2020-21).

All these six States have signed MoU with Survey of India for drone survey of rural areas and implementation of the scheme. These States have finalised the digital property card format and the villages to be covered for the drone-based survey. States of Punjab and Rajasthan have signed MoU with Survey of India for the establishment of CORS network to assist in future drone flying activities.

Different States have different nomenclature for the Property Cards viz. 'Title deed' in Haryana, 'Rural Property Ownership Records (RPOR)' in Karnataka, 'Adhikar Abhilekh' in Madhya Pradesh, 'Sannad' in Maharashtra, 'Svamitva Abhilekh' in Uttarakhand, 'Gharauni' in Uttar Pradesh.