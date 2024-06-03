NS Boseraju gets MLC seat; His sacrifices and loyalty recognised

Bengaluru: ‘One may call it astute politics, or being loyal has its rewards, NS Boseraju, the state minister for science and technology and minor irrigation, will now be a member of the legislative council.

The soft-spoken but hard-shelled NS Boseraju has silently worked behind the scenes for over 50 years in the Indian National Congress.

In the 2023 elections, he played a dual role in the most difficult terrain, creating narratives and planning strategy in the Kalyana Karnataka region, and was instrumental in the party making unprecedented advances in that region. The INC high command had also trusted and assigned him to repeat the Karnataka election success in Telangana state.

His strategies in that stage are still being remembered as the ‘Boseraju Formula’ paved the way to victory in Telangana. NS Boseraju, despite being a loyal worker, leader, and mentor of the Congress party in Kalyana, Karnataka, for nearly half a century. Boseraju chose to sacrifice his candidature from Raichur district for the sake of the party’s chances of winning back power.

The close associates of Boseraju strongly believe that party is a system, and whenever the system needs to be upgraded or recalibrated, a few sacrifices are necessary, Think above your benefits and be a believer in the system; ultimately, the system will look after you and honour you.

This measure worked well in Telangana, where Boseraju was given the task of motivating the party cadres and aspirants to see the party as a system and make sacrifices.

This worked out well as the party leaders did understand the values and ethics it carried, and the candidates with the potential to win got tickets, and the party steered itself to power,” circles close to NS Boseraju told Hans India.

Why was it called ‘Boseraju Formula’? When asked,- a senior INC leader in Karnataka who worked in Telangana during the elections said that the “Boseraju formula” has become a strategic tool employed by the top echelons of the Congress party to manage dissent and placate disgruntled leaders. Originating from the name of Karnataka’s Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology, NS Boseraju, this formula has transcended its initial purpose of showcasing loyalty rewards to a prominent demand among leaders seeking better positions within the party.

Originally introduced as a demonstration of party gratitude, the “Boseraju formula” gained traction as leaders dissatisfied with ticket allocations or those defecting from other parties sought similar treatment. NS Boseraju’s unconventional induction into the Siddaramaiah Cabinet, despite not being an MLC or MLA, was emblematic of this formula, symbolising acknowledgement for his election efforts, party loyalty, and previous party roles.