Nine sunstroke-related deaths confirmed

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Saturday confirmed nine sunstroke-related deaths as the region grapples with a severe heat wave. An investigation is underway into 81 additional suspected heat-related fatalities, officials said.

According to a report from the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), 96 suspected sunstroke deaths have been reported this summer, with 54 cases emerging from seven districts since Friday, including Bolangir, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda.

So far, nine sunstroke deaths have been confirmed. A joint inquiry is in progress for the remaining 81 cases.

Top officials, including Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and SRC Satyabrata Sahu, held a heat wave review meeting with district collectors, instructing the implementation of heat wave advisories and necessary precautions.

The collectors were tasked with ensuring post-mortem examinations for suspected sunstroke deaths to facilitate ex gratia payments. A joint inquiry by local revenue and medical officers is required to determine the exact cause of death.

The SRC’s office is monitoring the situation round the clock as the heat wave persists. On Saturday, Titlagarh recorded a temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Bargarh and Bolangir.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty said on Sunday hot and humid conditions may prevail in coastal Odisha for the next five days.

Mohanty said day temperature is likely to hover over 40 degrees Celsius in interior districts of the State. “Heat wave may persist in Bolangir, Nuapada, Bargarh, Kalahandi and Sonepur till June 4 despite slight fall in the mercury levels. The temperature may further fall by 2-3 degrees in the next 2 days,” she said.

Orange warning has been issued for Bolangir and Bargarh and yellow warning for Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sonepur on June 2, 3 and 4, she added.

The MeT office said the conditions are currently not favourable for the onset of southwest monsoon in Odisha. “No forecast has so far been made in this regard,” she said.