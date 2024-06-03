Confidence of crossing double digit in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Loksabha Elections Exit polls have come out and almost all the polls have predicted that NDA will come to power again. Surveys have said that in Karnataka, BJP + JDS will win more seats and Congress will be limited to one. BJP leaders are happy with this. On the other hand, Congress is in double digit confidence. Exit polls have said that Congress will get only 5 to 8 seats in Karnataka. However, the state Congress leaders are not bothered about it. Instead of exit polls, they have relied on the intelligence report of the state intelligence department and are confident that they will win at least 10-12 seats.

The internal report also has the information that Congress will cross double digit. A report has given that Congress can win at least 13 seats. There is also a report that it can cross 14 to 15 positions if the guarantees take hold. Thus the state Congress leaders have placed their faith in the internal report.

Bharatiya Janata Party had no leadership in the state. The Congress has shown capable leadership. Also, the Congress leaders are of the opinion that the guarantee schemes have been worked out in North Karnataka. Also, in the last assembly elections, most of the exit polls were of the opinion that there will be a coalition government in the state. No party will get majority. Instead, some polls had predicted that the BJP would win more seats than the Congress.

However, the result has falsified the exit polls and the Congress has won 130 seats more than expected and entered the office. More importantly, DK Shivakumar also openly said that Congress will win 130 seats. Accordingly, Congress has won. Therefore, this time also in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress leaders have placed their trust on the report from the intelligence department and based on that, they are confident of winning by double digit.

According to the Election Internal Report, the party leaders are expecting the Congress to win a total of 14 constituencies in the state. According to the internal report of the Congress, six of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the first phase and 8 of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the second phase can be won. Congress leaders are confident that the figures given by the booth agents and workers at the grassroots level are close to the reality, and CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar are expecting that the Congress party candidates can win in more than 14 constituencies.

In the state, the BJP and JDS parties formed an alliance to face the ruling Congress. Elections for 28 constituencies of the state were held in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

While Congress contested alone in 28 constituencies, BJP contested 25 and JDS jointly contested in three constituencies. At present, both the parties have a high score of winning and losing, and on June 4th, it will be known who will win in how many seats.