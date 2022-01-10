PM Narendra Modi's security breach case in Supreme Court today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea on the recent breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab.

On January, the Prime Minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending the planned events, including a rally.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli is likely to take up the plea filed by an organisation, Lawyers Voice.

The apex court on Friday had directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to "secure and preserve" the records pertaining to arrangements made for the prime minister's visit to Punjab when there was a "massive security breach".