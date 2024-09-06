Live
- Vizag Port focuses on enhancing its operations
- Restaurants, bars violate norms
- Uttam urges officials to repair damaged irrigation projects on a war footing
- Security shored up in Hyderabad for twin festivals
- Guntur: Flooding due to illegal sand mining cause heavy loss
- Jagan pays tributes to Radhakrishnan
- TG govt's vision to make State a $3-trn economy
- Hyderabad: City sees uptick in demand for small clay Ganesh idols
- Guv distributes clay Ganesh idols to Raj Bhavan staff
- Onus on teachers to mould students’ future’
Just In
PM pats report on cleanliness drive
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed a research work spotlighting the outcome of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in ushering in hygienic conditions in both rural and urban India, pivotal in checking infant mortality across the country.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed a research work spotlighting the outcome of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in ushering in hygienic conditions in both rural and urban India, pivotal in checking infant mortality across the country.
PM Modi took to X and shared a link to the research work on how SBM turned out to be a game-changer in containing infant mortality. He also expressed happiness over the positive impacts of the programme including a significant reduction in infant and child mortality rates in the country.
“Happy to see research highlighting the impact of efforts like the Swachh Bharat Mission. Access to proper toilets plays a crucial role in reducing infant and child mortality,” PM Modi said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS