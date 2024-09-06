PM pats report on cleanliness drive

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed a research work spotlighting the outcome of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in ushering in hygienic conditions in both rural and urban India, pivotal in checking infant mortality across the country.

PM Modi took to X and shared a link to the research work on how SBM turned out to be a game-changer in containing infant mortality. He also expressed happiness over the positive impacts of the programme including a significant reduction in infant and child mortality rates in the country.

“Happy to see research highlighting the impact of efforts like the Swachh Bharat Mission. Access to proper toilets plays a crucial role in reducing infant and child mortality,” PM Modi said.