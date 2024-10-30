  • Menu
PM slams ‘selfish’ Bengal, Delhi for Ayushman delay

PM slams ‘selfish’ Bengal, Delhi for Ayushman delay
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Delhi and West Bengal governments on Tuesday for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, which he described as a "political decision" that leaves elderly citizens in these states unable to access free treatment under the programme.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Delhi and West Bengal governments on Tuesday for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, which he described as a "political decision" that leaves elderly citizens in these states unable to access free treatment under the programme.

The Prime Minister expressed disappointment, noting that senior citizens aged 70 and above in Delhi and West Bengal were excluded due to “political hurdles,” adding that the governments are “selfish” and “not concerned with humanity.” In his speech, Modi highlighted his government’s health initiatives, including the establishment of 14,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, providing affordable medicines that could otherwise cost citizens Rs 30,000 crore

