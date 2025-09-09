Live
- Tourism Minister receives PGRS petitions
- CM, BJP chief avail 50% traffic fine discount, clear pending violations
- ICMR team to visit Turakapalem today
- Rain has damaged crops on 5.2 lakh hectares: CM
- Permissions for market as per procedure: GMC
- BWSSB survey to detect illegal connections
- AISF opposes PPP model for medical colleges
- Detailed reports on urea distribution sought
- Astronaut Shukla to motivate students in ISRO-led interaction
- MoU inked for soft-skill training of journalists as CSR activity
PM to launch ‘Nari Sashakt Abhiyaan’ on Sept 17
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ on September 17. In a social media post, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said the initiative aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across the country, ensuring better access, quality care, and awareness.
He said, as part of the nationwide Abhiyaan, 75 thousand health camps will be organised at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres and other healthcare facilities.
These camps will provide essential services specifically designed to address the healthcare needs of women and children, supporting the government’s vision of inclusive healthcare.
