PM to launch ‘Nari Sashakt Abhiyaan’ on Sept 17

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ on September 17. In a social media post, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said the initiative aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across the country, ensuring better access, quality care, and awareness.

He said, as part of the nationwide Abhiyaan, 75 thousand health camps will be organised at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres and other healthcare facilities.

These camps will provide essential services specifically designed to address the healthcare needs of women and children, supporting the government’s vision of inclusive healthcare.

