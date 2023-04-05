PM to visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8-9

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Karnataka and Telangana as well as Tamil Nadu on April 8 and 9.

While assembly elections are to be held in Karnataka on May 10, Telangana will go to polls later this year.

He will be in Telangana and Tamil Nadu on April 8 while he will visit Karnataka on April 9.

Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana.

He will also flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, which will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and half hours.

During his Telangana visit, Modi will also lay foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar and for redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station.

During his Chennai visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Chennai airport.

He will also flag off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express.

The Prime Minister will also participate in celebrations commemorating 125th anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math.

During the Karnataka leg of his tour, Modi will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve and also visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

He will inaugurate the programme 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger' and also launch the International Big Cats Alliance.