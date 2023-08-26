PM visits ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited ISRO a few minutes ago and saluted the scientists of ISRO. While addressing the scientists he became little emotional and his voice broke for few seconds. The point where the Chandrayaan-3 landed gas been named as Shiv Shakti.





Interacting with our @isro scientists in Bengaluru. The success of Chandrayaan-3 mission is an extraordinary moment in the history of India's space programme. https://t.co/PHUY3DQuzb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2023



