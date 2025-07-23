Live
PM wishes Dhankhar ‘good health’
New Delhi: Amid feverish speculation over Jagdeep Dhankhar’s abrupt resignation as Vice President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, posted a short farewell message.
“Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health,” the PM tweeted. Dhankhar announced that he was stepping down from his post, with two years to go for the end of his five-year tenure.
