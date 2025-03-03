PMI scheme: MCA announces over 3,100 paid IT and software development internships

New Delhi: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Monday announced that it has introduced over 3,100 paid internships in information and technology (IT) and software development under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS).

The internships are being offered in collaboration with some of India’s top companies, providing valuable networking opportunities with industry professionals and exposure to real business environments.

“The Prime Minister Internship Scheme brings over 3,100 internships in IT and software development with top companies of India,” the ministry said, in a post on social media platform X.

"Build your future in information/cybersecurity, sales and marketing, finance accounting, and more," it added.

The initiative aims to offer a unique platform for young professionals to enhance their skills and gain practical experience in the tech industry.

The ministry said that interns will receive a “monthly financial assistance of Rs 5000 along with one-time assistance of Rs 6,000”.

In addition, the interns who successfully complete a 12-month internship will be awarded a certificate.

The PM Internship Scheme, introduced in the Union Budget 2024-25, mandates the top 500 companies to provide internship opportunities to one crore youth over the next five years.

The scheme is aimed at individuals aged 21 to 24 who are not currently enrolled in any full-time academic programme or employed, providing them with a unique opportunity to kick-start their careers.

Over 300 leading companies across various sectors, including oil, gas and energy, banking and financial services, travel and hospitality, automotive, metals and mining, manufacturing and industrial, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and more, have offered internship opportunities to the youth in the country.

Meanwhile, the MCA last month announced that the applications have opened for the PM Internship scheme round 2 of the pilot phases.

After receiving over six lakh applications in Round 1, Round 2 now offers more than one lakh internship opportunities with top companies across over 730 districts nationwide.

According to the ministry, eligible youth can choose internships based on their preferred district, state, sector, and field. They can also filter internships within a customisable radius from their current address.

In round 2, each applicant can apply to up to three internships until the application deadline.



