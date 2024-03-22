PMLA Court sent Kejriwal on ED remand till March 28 2024

New Delhi: The PMLA court has ordered Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was detained in a money laundering case relating to the Delhi Liquor Policy, to be held in ED detention for six days. The court has remanded Arvind Kejriwal to the ED until March 28.

According to Special Justice Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court, Kejriwal will be produced before the court at 2 p.m. on March 28. However, the Central Investigation Agency has requested 10-day detention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal from the court, claiming that he was the major conspirator in the case, along with the other party officials implicated. In such cases, it is critical to question them.

The Additional Solicitor General, who appeared in court on behalf of the ED, stated that Kejriwal had requested several crores of rupees from the South Group to contest the Punjab elections. He stated that AAP is not an individual but rather a 'business'. In such a case, all those involved will be held liable.

ED informed the court that he purposely did not appear in front of the nine summonses. In such a case, when Kejriwal's testimony was recorded under PMLA, he did not disclose the truth or provide accurate information.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represents Kejriwal, stated that this is the first occasion in India's history that a sitting Chief Minister has been detained. There was no necessity for an arrest in this case.

Singhvi went on to say: "There is a need to use significant judicial discretion in this matter, it involves big issues of democracy." In reality, the ED has claimed that irregularities occurred in the development and implementation of the liquor policy.

The ED has accused corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy. The agency stated that Kejriwal used his position as Delhi's Chief Minister to assist the Aam Aadmi Party in money laundering. Kejriwal was implicated in providing perks to certain individuals in exchange for bribes.