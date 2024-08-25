PM's greets Telugus in Mann Ki Baat

Live
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the sweetness and greatness of Telugu language in his Mann Ki Baat shortwhile ago.
He said, Friends, this month on the 29th is Telugu Bhasha Diwas, as well. Its truly an amazing language. I extend good wishes to Telugu speakers across the world on Telugu Bhasha Diwas.
"Prapanch Vyaaptanga UnnTelugu Variki Telegu Bhasha Dinotsav Shubhaakaankshalu," he said.
This statement once again lays emphasis on the need to not only protect mother tongue but also make it part compulsory education at least till high school level. It assumes importance since many take pride in claiming that their children cannot speak in Telugu. The PM has always been insisting that mothertongue should be compulsory in education.
He further said there is the festive occasion of Janmashtami as well. In the beginning of next month Ganesh Chaturthi too is there. The festival of Onam also is about to arrive. I extend my greetings on Milad-Un –Nabi also.