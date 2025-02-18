PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2025 edition concludes with toppers' tips for students

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s highly anticipated and popular programme, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025,' (PPC) reached its grand finale on Tuesday. In the eighth edition of this unique interactive session, toppers of various prestigious examinations, including CBSE, ICSE, UPSC Civil Services, CLAT and IIT-JEE, shared their tips and learnings with the students.

The special episode featured a diverse panel of achievers such as Shuchismita Adhikari, the ISC topper; B. Nistha, an MBBS graduate from Manipur University who had also participated in the PPC earlier; Ashish Verma, a top performer from IIT Delhi and former PPC participant, Radhika Singhal, CBSE topper 2022-23; Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, IIT-JEE Advanced AIR-1, 2023; Jai Kumar Bohara, CLAT AIR-1, 2024; Armanpreet Singh, NDA AIR-1, 2024 and Ishita Kishore, UPSC AIR-1, 2022.

Each topper shared with the students valuable insights into their journey and how they overcame the challenges during their preparation.

B. Nistha, speaking about the pressure and stress many students feel while preparing for exams, said, “The first stress we face is about the syllabus. What to cover, and by when to cover it. Prioritisation and revision are key. I never found making notes useful, but I made flowcharts and short pointers, which helped me more. Every student has a different method of preparation.”

Addressing the stress and fear around competitive exams, UPSC topper Ishita said, “Whenever we think of exams, we are engulfed by fear. But it’s important to conquer that fear. As PM Modi says, ‘To cheat is to be cheap,’ so be honest in your approach, and that will help you build confidence.”

Earlier participants of the PPC programme reflected on how being a part of the event had transformed their approach to studies.

Ashish Verma shared his experience, saying, “If you want to excel in any field, you need to achieve three wins every day: Spiritual, mental, and physical. If you do these three, you are already ahead of the crowd.”

In addition to motivational stories, students had the opportunity to clear their doubts during a Q&A session.

Common concerns such as exam preparation strategies, managing stress, and avoiding the temptation to cheat were addressed by the toppers.

One key piece of advice that resonated with both Indian and international students was to include extracurricular activities like music and sports to help calm the mind during the stressful exam period.

The toppers encouraged students to focus on holistic development to reduce anxiety and improve focus.

The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme has once again proved to be a source of motivation and guidance for students across India and beyond.