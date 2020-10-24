Polavaram to get Rs 2,234 crore extra aid from Nabard

New Delhi: Pegging the due amount from the Centre for the Polavaram Project Authority from April 1, 2014 till date at Rs 7,053.74 crore only, the Union Finance Ministry has recently written to the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, clearing the proposal to raise an EBR (Extra Budgetary Resources) for the project to the tune of Rs 2,234.28 crore to Polavaram Irrigation Project (PlP) under the LTIF (Long Term Irrigation Fund) from Nabard.

The Ministry has clarified that the approval was arrived at by the Revised Cost Estimates Committee to the tune of the Department constituted under the Chairmanship of Joint Secretary and Financial Adviser, has appraised the cost of the lrrigation Component only of Polavaram lrrigation Project as on April 1, 2014.

(The funding of the irrigation component of Polavaram Project will be done by borrowing from Nabard.

However, depending on the quantum of fund needed and the budgetary position, the Central Government may decide funding of the irrigation component of the project through the Government of India borrowing).

As per the estimates the revised cost of the Polavaram Project's irrigation component only is at Rs 20,398.61 crore and the same had the approval of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, it said.