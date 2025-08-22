Live
Police arrests Amritsar man with links to UK-based gangster
Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Thursday said it has arrested a man from Amritsar with links to a UK-based gangster during a joint intelligence-led operation with central agencies.
A hand grenade, along with a pistol, was seized from the accused, identified as Malkeet Singh, a resident of Pandori village, Punjab Director General of Police
Gaurav Yadav said.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Singh has direct links with gangster Dharma Sandhu, who is a close associate of Harwinder Rinda, an operative of the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International.
Rinda is based in Pakistan and backed by the country’s spy agency – the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). “In an intelligence-led operation with central agencies, Amritsar Rural Police apprehended Malkeet Singh, resident of Pandori village in Amritsar and recovered one hand grenade, one .30 Bore Pistol (Px5), and 10 live rounds of .30 bore ammunition. Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network,” the DGP said in a post on X.